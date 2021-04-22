Maharashtra records 67,013 new Covid-19 cases; Mumbai continues downward trend and adds 7,367 cases to its tally

Maharashtra on Thursday registered 67,013 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) taking the caseload to over 4.09 million, according to the state health department's bulletin. As many as 568 people succumbed to the disease on Thursday. This is the second consecutive day the daily death figures were at 568. Maharashtra's total cases now include 62,479 deaths, 3,330,747 recoveries and nearly 700,000 active cases, the bulletin showed.

Maharashtra on Thursday registered 67,013 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) taking the caseload to over 4.09 million, according to the state health department's bulletin. As many as 568 people succumbed to the disease on Thursday. This is the second consecutive day the daily death figures were at 568. Maharashtra's total cases now include 62,479 deaths, 3,330,747 recoveries and nearly 700,000 active cases, the bulletin showed. The capital city Mumbai, however, continued to report a downward trend in its daily Covid-19 disease cases at 7,367 which pushed the city's caseload to 609,080. Seventy-five people died on Thursday and total deaths across Mumbai have climbed to 12,583. More details awaited