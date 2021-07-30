Maharashtra sees fall in daily Covid tally at 6,600; Mumbai’s new cases decline too

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,600 fresh cases and 231 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the caseload and death toll to 6,296,756 and 132,566, respectively, according to the state health department’s bulletin. As many as 7,431 patients recovered from the viral disease on Friday and the cumulative count of recoveries has climbed to 6,083,319, the bulletin said. The active cases have further declined to 77,494.

Friday’s infections are 642 less than that of Thursday’s when 7,242 people were detected Covid-19 positive. However, the toll on Friday is 41 more than that of Thursday’s when 190 deaths were recorded.

The state capital Mumbai’s daily Covid-19 tally and toll went down on Friday as 322 fresh cases and seven deaths were reported. With this, the caseload and death toll stand at 734,434 and 15,880, respectively. On Thursday, the city saw 341 cases and 13 deaths. It has been over two weeks that the daily cases in Mumbai remain below the 500-mark.

Authorities in Maharashtra have so far tested 47,760,862 samples for Covid-19 of which 200,924 were tested on Friday. There are nearly 480,000 infected patients in home quarantine and 3,289 in institutional quarantine across the state, the health department’s bulletin also showed.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope announced on Thursday that the state government was planning to bring in relaxations in the ongoing lockdown-like restrictions in districts where the rate of infection is lower than the state average. Tope said 25 districts come under this category, adding a formal order on relaxations will be issued in the upcoming days.

On the other hand, the health minister also said that 11 districts including Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara are reporting a high number of cases and will continue to remain under the ongoing restrictions and the local administration can further tighten them if required.

Maharashtra has administered vaccine doses to 43,082,939 eligible beneficiaries till now of which 32,394,275 have received the first dose and the remaining 10,688,664 have received the second dose too.

