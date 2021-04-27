Maharashtra reports 895 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours, highest since onset of pandemic; Mumbai adds 3,999 new cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday witnessed the highest ever single-day spike in deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 895, taking the death toll to 66,179, according to the state health department's bulletin. As many as 66,358 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and the caseload has now climbed to 4,410,085, the bulletin showed. The total recoveries in Maharashtra are at 3,669,548 while the active cases are nearing 673,000.

The state capital Mumbai, however, continued to report a downfall in its daily tally with 3,999 cases and 59 more deaths on Tuesday. The city's caseload has reached 635,483 of which 12,920 people have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra- which is the worst hit state since the beginning of the pandemic last year has been contributing the maximum towards India's daily cases and deaths. According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra along with nine other states reported 69.1 per cent of the new cases recorded in the country on Tuesday.

The state has been placed under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 1 in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease and stringent restrictions have also been placed on office attendance, marriages and inter-city and inter-district travel from April 22 till May 1.

With just few days left for the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive from May 1 where doses will be administered to all citizens above the age of 18, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon take a decision on providing free vaccinations to all residents above 18, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

Health minister Rajesh Tope, meanwhile, said the availability of vaccine doses is still a challenge in Maharashtra adding the state may receive its supply of 'Covishield' doses only after May 20. He pointed out that Maharashtra alone needs 12 crore vaccine vials to inoculate the population of 5.71 crore in the age group the between ages of 18-44, according to news agency PTI.

The health minister also said on Tuesday the Maha-Vikas Aghadi led government has floated the global tenders for oxygen concentrators, Remdesivir vials, and oxygen PSA (pressure swing adsorption) plants in order to tackle their shortage.

Maharashtra on Tuesday witnessed the highest ever single-day spike in deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 895, taking the death toll to 66,179, according to the state health department's bulletin. As many as 66,358 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and the caseload has now climbed to 4,410,085, the bulletin showed. The total recoveries in Maharashtra are at 3,669,548 while the active cases are nearing 673,000. The state capital Mumbai, however, continued to report a downfall in its daily tally with 3,999 cases and 59 more deaths on Tuesday. The city's caseload has reached 635,483 of which 12,920 people have succumbed to the disease. Maharashtra- which is the worst hit state since the beginning of the pandemic last year has been contributing the maximum towards India's daily cases and deaths. According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra along with nine other states reported 69.1 per cent of the new cases recorded in the country on Tuesday. The state has been placed under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 1 in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease and stringent restrictions have also been placed on office attendance, marriages and inter-city and inter-district travel from April 22 till May 1. With just few days left for the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive from May 1 where doses will be administered to all citizens above the age of 18, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon take a decision on providing free vaccinations to all residents above 18, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Indian archaeologist Sharada Srinivasan elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences Maharashtra CM to soon make a decision on free Covid vaccines: Ajit Pawar Maharashtra phone-tapping row: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla summoned by cyber cops Maharashtra mulls free vaccine shots only for poor Health minister Rajesh Tope, meanwhile, said the availability of vaccine doses is still a challenge in Maharashtra adding the state may receive its supply of 'Covishield' doses only after May 20. He pointed out that Maharashtra alone needs 12 crore vaccine vials to inoculate the population of 5.71 crore in the age group the between ages of 18-44, according to news agency PTI. The health minister also said on Tuesday the Maha-Vikas Aghadi led government has floated the global tenders for oxygen concentrators, Remdesivir vials, and oxygen PSA (pressure swing adsorption) plants in order to tackle their shortage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON