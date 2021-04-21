Maharashtra to impose fresh Covid restrictions from April 22 onwards. Check SOPs here

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a fresh series of restrictions to curb the increased spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). These restrictions will come into effect from April 22, 8pm and continue till May 1, 7am.

The state government’s decision comes just a day after health minister Rajesh Tope and other ministers in the cabinet requested chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a complete lockdown in the state.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 caseload has surpassed the 4-million mark with 61,911 deaths, 3,268,449 recoveries and 695,747 active cases. On Wednesday, 568 deaths were reported- the highest ever single spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year. While, 67,468 people tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

Here are the list of SOPs which have to been announced by the Maharashtra government:

1. Office attendance

All government offices will operate with only 15 per cent attendance apart from those for emergency services which are directly related to the management of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Those offices falling under section 5 of the April 13 order can function with 15 per cent attendance or five people whichever is more, Wednesday’s order said.

All offices required for essential services under section 2 of the April 13 order should work at the lowest required capacity for the same and should not go beyond 50 per cent.

The attendance of all personnel delivering essential services on ground should be lowered. However it can extend up to 100 per cent as per the need.

2. Marriages

Only 25 people will be allowed to attend weddings. The marriage function cannot extend beyond two hours.

Those found flouting the rules will be fined ₹50,000 and any location”which is misused or is defaulting in the spirit of the restrictions shall be closed till promulgation of Covid-19 as a disaster remains in force,” the order read.

3. Transportation

The order said all private passenger transport excluding buses can ply for only emergency services or other valid reasons with driver and 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Private buses can ply with 50 per cent seating capacity without standing passengers.

In case of inter-city or inter-district travel, the bus operator must restrict stoppages to two. Passengers getting off at stops should be stamped on the hand for a 14 day quarantine and the bus operator will give the stamp.

Thermal screening will be done and those testing positive will be moved to a hospital or a Covid care centre, the order said. Bus operators found violating these rules will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000. The local disaster management authorities (DMA) can conduct rapid antigen tests at the stops.

With regard to public transport, only government and medical personnel and those needing medical treatment or specially-abled and one person accompanying the needy will be allowed to travel. These people will be allowed to use local trains, metro and mono rail.

Bus owned by state or local governments will ply at 50 per cent capacity with no standing passengers.

In case of inter-city or inter-district travel, passengers getting off at their stops will also be stamped with a 14-day home quarantine and they will be thermally screened too. The local DMAs may do the rapid antigen tests at the stops, according to the order.

