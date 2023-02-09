Mahabaleshwar trails, rides, walkways will be restored with MTDC funds: State to HC

Mumbai: The state government has informed the Bombay high court that a proposal to maintain 26 rides at Mahabaleshwar, which were damaged due to the vagaries of weather, has been sent to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and repairs will be taken up on receipt of the funds.

Accepting the submission, the HC disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by 10 nature lovers from across the state in January 2022.

The PIL had sought directions to the authorities to repair and maintain trails, rides and paths that were used by tourists as they were part of the heritage of the hill station.

A division bench of acting chief justice S V Gangapurwala and justice S V Marne which was hearing the PIL filed last year through advocate Ajinkya Udane was informed that because of climatic conditions, the paths, trails and rides have been destroyed and the respondent authorities were duty-bound to maintain it. The bench was told that the Heritage Committee had also suggested necessary tasks to be done in this regard, but nothing was done.

In response, the state government through the assistant conservator of forest (Afforestation) Satara had filed an affidavit. Additional government pleader Manish Pabale referred to the affidavit and submitted that the paths, trails and rides were damaged due to heavy rainfall and landslide and the department has been taking steps to restore the trails, paths and rides every year.

The affidavit further stated that a proposal of ₹60 lakh for repairing rides at 26 places in Mahabaleshwar was submitted to the MTDC. “Upon receipt of the approval and the estimated amount of money, the paths, trails and rides will be maintained in proper condition,” the affidavit read.

The PIL had sought orders to the forest officer for Mahabaleshwar to implement the directions issued by the Heritage Committee of the local municipal council to carry out conservation, restoration and maintenance of the rides, trails and walking paths which are used by trekkers.

The petition had pointed out that the paths were constructed by the Britishers in 1862 and have heritage status and hence its upkeep is the responsibility of the concerned officer. The petition also sought the appointment of a committee that includes local NGOs and nature lovers to oversee and supervise the restoration work and ensure that it is properly implemented in a timely manner to restore the rides, trails and signages to their former glory.