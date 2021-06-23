Maharashtra: 2-day monsoon session to commence from July 5

The business advisory committee (BAC) of the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday decided to curtail the upcoming monsoon session to two days starting July 5, in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic and new variants. The decision was taken amid opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Maharashtra government is likely to present supplementary demands for approval and a few bills are also likely to be discussed during the session. Election for the post of Assembly speaker may not be held and is likely to be postponed once again, the officials said.

“Although Covid cases are in control, the pandemic has yet not ended and the state government is not in favour of giving any reason for its rise,” Anil Parab, state parliamentary affairs minister said after the meeting.

The position of Speaker became vacant after Nana Patole resigned to become Maharashtra Congress president on February 4. “It is difficult for us to hold an election for the post of Speaker as the session is for a very limited period. It is likely to be postponed for this session as well,” said a senior official from the state legislature, requesting anonymity.

The state had decided not to hold the election during the budget session of the state legislature held during March 1 and 10 despite a directive issued by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in February. In a letter, the governor had directed the legislative secretariat to hold the election in the first week of the budget session.

Meanwhile, the BAC has decided to make RT-PCR tests mandatory for all those attending the session including ministers, legislators, officials and the staff. Only those having negative test reports will be allowed to enter. “A camp will be set up outside Vidhan Bhavan premises for free testing for those allowed to attend the session,” said a senior official.

The seating arrangement of the legislators in both the Houses will also be made in order to maintain social distancing, he added.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for proposing to curtail the monsoon session. “We believe that the state government is using Covid-19 as a reason to curtail session period and avoid debates on major issues that are directly related to people. We walked out of the BAC meeting to express our displeasure on the government’s stand,” Fadnavis told reporters.