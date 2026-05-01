Maharashtra, a leader in inclusive development

MUMBAI: Heartfelt greetings to all Marathi brothers and sisters of Maharashtra and those around the world, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Sincere regards to all the labourer brothers and sisters, as today is also ‘Labour Day’.

The 13.3-kilometer ‘missing link’ project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be opened to public from today – Maharashtra Day. This will reduce the distance between the two cities by about 6 kilometers and cut down travel time by 25 to 30 minutes. (x)

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Maharashtra is not just bound by geographical boundaries but it is a confluence of history, geography and culture. It is in fact ‘combined thoughts’ of the inspiration of Swarajya given by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the foundation of justice and wisdom laid by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the divine legacy of the Abhangwani of great saints, the torch of education and equality lit by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, the national spirit awakened by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Swatantryaveer Savarkar who gave the strength to endure extraordinary suffering for the country.

Maharashtra Day is somewhat special this year as the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and the 150th birth anniversary of Saint Gadge Maharaj is celebrated this year. Similarly, the centenary of the historic battle of Chavdar Tale falls this year. We are observing this year as the year of equality and social harmony.

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{{^usCountry}} The world is today suffering from the ongoing conflict in the Gulf countries. In such a situation Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken steps towards energy security, alternative oil sources and extension of solar energy which has saved India from the challenges other countries of the world have faced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The world is today suffering from the ongoing conflict in the Gulf countries. In such a situation Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken steps towards energy security, alternative oil sources and extension of solar energy which has saved India from the challenges other countries of the world have faced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} World’s 30th largest economy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} World’s 30th largest economy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Maharashtra stands strong despite several challenges before the world. Notably, it contributes over 13.5% to the nation’s GDP. During the year 2024-25, Maharashtra attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth ₹1,64,875 crore. It is 39% of the total FDI in the country. Maharashtra signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth ₹30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This will generate 40 lakh jobs. While the world is facing economic problems, Maharashtra has leapt to become the 30th economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharashtra stands strong despite several challenges before the world. Notably, it contributes over 13.5% to the nation’s GDP. During the year 2024-25, Maharashtra attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth ₹1,64,875 crore. It is 39% of the total FDI in the country. Maharashtra signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth ₹30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This will generate 40 lakh jobs. While the world is facing economic problems, Maharashtra has leapt to become the 30th economy. {{/usCountry}}

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In order to achieve balanced development, cities such as Gadchiroli, Dhule and Nandurbar have also been brought on the investment map of the world.

Speeding up Jalyukt Shivar

The meteorological department has predicted that rainfall in 2026 will be below average due to El Nino conditions. As our kharif season completely depends on rains, it is necessary to take this prediction seriously. Farmers should not rush to sow and be attentive to instructions given by the agriculture department, to avoid possible crisis.

At the same time, we have already started planning for water and fodder in the state. We have instructed the machinery to speed up the work of Jalyukt Shivar, silt-free dams and silt-rich farmland, and prioritise providing funds for it.

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Loan waiver scheme

₹15,576 crore has been deposited accounts of farmers affected by floods and heavy rains, last year. We have announced Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farmer loan waiver scheme for them. They are being provided free electricity and will soon come under the solar energy programme.

We have also prepared a blueprint for ‘Developed Maharashtra’ to actualise the dream of making Maharashtra a ₹5 trillion dollar economy by the year 2047.

Fourth Mumbai port at Vadhavan

Today, Maharashtra is a leading nation in infrastructure development in the world. Presently 173 kilometers of metro lines are operational in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Plans are on to press 50 kilometers of metro into service every year.

The Shaktipeeth expressway is coming up along with Samruddhi. The Fourth Mumbai port at Vadhavan will be one of the top ten in the world.

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The 13.3-kilometer ‘missing link’ project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be opened to public from today – Maharashtra Day. This will reduce the distance between the two cities by about 6 kilometers and cut down travel time by 25 to 30 minutes.

Increase number of Lakhpati Didis to 50 lakh

In Maharashtra more than 40 lakh women have now become ‘Lakhpati Didi’. Under the UMED Abhiyan, bank loans have been provided to more than 64 lakh families. Plans are on to increase the number of ‘Lakhpati Didi’ to 50 lakh this year. Sisters of the state are being helped through the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The foundation of inclusivity for all sections of society is being laid through various organizations such as SARTHI, BARTI, MAHAJYOTI, ARTI, VANARTI and AMRUT.

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Support for entrepreneurs and start-ups

As part of a major skill training programme for the youth, six renowned global universities are starting at Navi Mumbai and institutions such as IICT on the lines of IITs.

The Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University has extended into areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. Maharashtra will support and assist 1.25 lakh entrepreneurs and 50,000 start-ups in the next five years through its Start-up, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Policy. The process of formulating a separate sports policy for the youth is in the pipeline.

Gadchiroli is now Naxal-free and is poised to become a steel city. UNESCO World Heritage has included 11 forts from Maharashtra in the list. This is the global recognition of the intrepidity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Maharashtra is stronger. It is more self-reliant and more ambitious.

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(Devendra Fadnavis is the chief minister of Maharashtra)

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