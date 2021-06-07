Maharashtra adds 10,219 new Covid cases; 730 fresh infections in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 10,219 cases and 154 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the caseload and the death toll to 5,842,000 and 100,470, respectively, according to the state health department’s bulletin. At least 21,000 people recovered on Monday and the cumulative recoveries have climbed to 5,564,348.

Monday’s case count in the western state is 2,338 less than that of Sunday’s, when 12,557 people tested positive for the viral disease.

The state capital Mumbai also continued to see a downfall in its daily Covid-19 disease tally with 730 cases recorded on Monday, taking the caseload to 711,373. The toll has climbed to 14,999 after 28 people died on Monday.

From today, Maharashtra has started easing Covid-19 related restrictions and has come up with a five-level unlock plan on the basis of positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in cities and districts.

Areas with less than 5% positivity rate and 25% occupancy of oxygen beds are under level one. There will be no restrictions in these areas and several relaxations are being given. Markets and shopping malls can function as pre-lockdown timings. Restaurants, offices (both private and government), weddings, funerals, salons, spas, gymnasiums can also operate.

However, those areas with more than 20% positivity rate and over 75% occupancy of oxygen beds are under level five. No public movement is allowed and shops selling essential items can operate till 4pm. Restaurants can only provide home delivery and cinema halls, malls and non-essential shops will be shut. Only family members are allowed to attend weddings while 20 can attend funerals.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday the state government took a calculated risk by easing the lockdown-like restrictions and urged residents to take care of themselves and all Covid related rules should be followed.

“Neither a lockdown is required nor do we want to get knocked down by the virus. So all health related rules have to be followed,” Thackeray said while addressing a virtual meeting with top industrialists.

