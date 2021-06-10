Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra administers 25 million doses; over 5 million citizens got both shots

Maharashtra on Wednesday achieved a milestone by surpassing the 25-million mark for vaccine doses administered so far
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Maharashtra on Wednesday achieved a milestone by surpassing the 25-million mark for vaccine doses administered so far. The state has fully vaccinated over 5 million beneficiaries in the state, since the drive began on January 16.

The state, according to data on the CoWIN portal, has administered 25,038,076 doses till 9pm on Wednesday, of which 20,029,244 are first doses and 5,008,832 are second doses. Nearly five months into the vaccination programme, around 22% of the 91,435,000 eligible citizens across the state have received the first dose, while 5.47% got both doses.

State immunisation officer DN Patil said the pace of vaccination has been consistent for the past few days as the state has been inoculating around 250,000-275,000 beneficiaries daily. “The pace is good and our efforts are to get around 30-35% of the population covered with at least one dose, at the earliest,” said Patil.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra administered 295,674 vaccine doses till 9pm, according to CoWIN portal. Of the doses administered, 224,735 were first doses while 70,939 beneficiaries took their second shot.

Due to heavy rainfall, Mumbai’s daily vaccination figures saw a drastic decline. From over 96,000 doses administered on Tuesday, city registered only 50,807 inoculations on Wednesday. One vaccination centre in Madanpura was shut in south Mumbai owing to water logging in its premises. Meanwhile, on Thursday vaccination for all age groups will be conducted via appointment basis only.

Other districts that showed high turnout for inoculation are Pune (43,349), and Thane (21,860) districts, followed by Nashik (15,516), Ahmednagar (14,151) and Jalgaon (12,884), as per the portal’s data.

(Inputs from Mehul R Thakkar)

