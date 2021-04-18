Maharashtra and Centre trade barbs over oxygen supply

After a face-off over shortage of vaccine doses, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre locked horns again on Saturday, this time over the inadequate supply of medical oxygen and anti-viral drug remdesivir.

State minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said chief minister Thackeray tried to contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone to take up the shortage of oxygen and remdesivir but was told that the PM is on a West Bengal tour. Thackeray confirmed this later. The Prime Minister’s Office refuted the allegations, saying that PM Modi himself reviewed the situation of oxygen supply on Friday and the Centre is in constant touch with state governments.

“There are queues outside the crematoriums; hospitals are struggling to save the lives of patients as there is a shortage of oxygen supply. Yesterday patients had to be shifted from a few BMC-run hospitals in Mumbai due to oxygen shortage. The Centre has created this chaos-like situation. The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) was trying to contact PM Modi on the phone but was informed that the Prime Minister is on a Bengal tour,” Malik told reporters here.

“Nero was playing flute when Rome was burning, a similar situation has been created today as people are dying and the Prime Minister is busy in elections…,” he said. Malik alleged that the Centre has asked export firms not to give stock of remdesivir injections to Maharashtra, else they will have to face action. This is being done to create trouble for the state as it is being ruled by opposition parties Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Malik said.

Later, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke to the chief minister on phone and assured adequate and uninterrupted supply of oxygen, health care infrastructure and medicines. He shared the information on his Twitter handle.

Before that, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal said Thackeray is playing petty politics and should take responsibility for his failure in handling the pandemic.

The NCP minister said if the Prime Minister wants to take credit for vaccination then he should also take responsibility for Covid-19 deaths.

“Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT’s gimmicks on oxygen. GoI, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110% of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use. Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen in India. Centre is in daily touch with State Governments to assess their needs & help them in the best possible manner. Just yesterday, PM in his review told that centre & states should work with synergy in this crisis,” Goyal said in a series of tweets.

During his interaction with industry leaders, CM Thackeray confirmed he dialled PM Modi on Friday evening, but PM was busy in the West Bengal elections.

“We are in dire need of oxygen as cases have surged. Currently, oxygen produced in the state is diverted for medical use. We will further need more oxygen, looking at the rising cases. I wasn’t able to speak to the Prime Minister on this issue yesterday evening as he was busy with the elections in West Bengal. But we are getting all the assistance from the Centre,” said Thackeray during the virtual interaction, according to the CMO statement issued on Saturday.