Maharashtra announces new set of Covid-19 relaxations: All you need to know

Maharashtra government on Monday announced a new set of relaxations to Covid-19 norms in 14 districts. The relaxations were issued to allow gradual resumption of economic activity in the state. However, 11 districts were excluded from the ambit of these relaxations due to high Covid-19 caseload and decisions regarding Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai suburban districts were left to the local administration.

Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, and Palghar continue to remain under strict curbs. However, Mumbai was later allowed relaxations as shops were allowed to remain open till 10pm on all days and restaurants were allowed to open till 4pm all days by the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra recorded 4,869 fresh cases, taking its tally to 6,315,063. The death toll rose to 133,038 with 90 fresh fatalities. Mumbai recorded three deaths and 259 fresh cases on Monday. Maharashtra has 75,303 active Covid-19 cases.

Here is all you need to know about the new relaxations:

1. Shops can remain open till 10pm in Mumbai on all days

2. Restaurants all allowed to remain open till 4pm on all days in Mumbai

3. Shooting for films and television allowed during specific timings in Mumbai

4. Cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres will remain closed in Mumbai as well as across the state

5. Malls and theatres will remain closed in Mumbai

6. Government and private offices can be operational with full capacity in the districts where relaxations were announced

7. Local trains will be operational for people involved in essential services

8. Private offices will remain open till 4 pm on weekdays in Mumbai barring those belonging to essential services

9. Public grounds and gardens will remain open on all days between 5 am and 9 am

10. Gymnasiums, yoga centres, hair cutting salons and beauty parlours will remain open till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3pm on Saturdays and open with 50% capacity

11. All indoor and outdoor sports activities except for swimming pools and all other sports where close physical contact is required are allowed in Mumbai

(With inputs from Swapnil Rawal and Mehul R Thakkar)

