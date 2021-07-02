Maharashtra asks backward classes commission to collect empirical data of OBCs

The Maharashtra government has issued a notification empowering the state commission for backward classes to collect data related to the backwardness of Other Backward Classes (OBC) for their reservation in local body elections. The collected data is expected to be submitted before the Supreme Court to restore the political reservation to the community which was struck down in March this year.

The notification has stated that the commission for backward classes will conduct the rigorous iniquity into the nature and implications of backwardness within the local bodies on the basis of records, reports, survey and other available data. The commission is expected to gather the information through surveys and records available in government offices, educational institutions and organisations.

The SC had struck down political reservation granted to OBCs in local body election for the want of empirical data on the backwardness of these communities, which led to debate and blame game between political parties. The reservation can be restored by submitting the report on the empirical data to the SC.

“This should have been done long ago when the SC first enquired about it in its ruling in December 2019. Had it been done in time, the reservation could have been saved. Instead of taking the steps, the state government kept blaming the Centre for not producing the empirical data,” said Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis.