Maharashtra brings back Covid-19 e-pass for inter-state, inter-district travel: Here's how to apply

In view of a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra has reintroduced its e-pass system for inter-state and inter-district travel amid the ongoing coronavirus disease-necessitated curfew restrictions. According to the Maharashtra Police, the e-pass will be necessary only for travel in "extreme emergency" situations and citizens can apply for the e-pass with from the government portal with relevant documents related to the purpose.

Maharashtra recorded 67,013 new cases on Thursday, taking its total tally to over 4 million. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state announced stringent restrictions, along with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Wednesday night, which will remain in effect till 7am on May 1. No travel is allowed by public or private transport, unless for essential services, medical reasons or vaccination, according to the government order.

The Maharashtra Police, in a tweet from its official account on Friday, said that citizens can apply for an e-pass at covid19.mhpolice.in for inter-state and inter-district emergency travel. Citizens can also walk in to the nearest police station for assistance, the post detailed. "We urge all citizens to apply for an e-pass only in the case of extreme emergencies," the police said.

Here's how to apply for an e-pass in Maharashtra, in five steps:

Visit the Maharashtra government website covid19.mhpolice.in Click on 'Apply For Pass Here' link. File all the required details and click on submit. The application can only be filled in English. Combine all the relevant documents into a single file when uploading for ease of use. The size of the required photo should not exceed 200kb and the relevant documents should not exceed 1mb. After submitting the application, you will receive a token ID. Save it, and use it to check the status of your application from the 'Check Status / Download Pass' option on the bottom of the page. After verification and approval by the concerned departments, you will be able to download your e-pass using the the earlier noted token ID.

It is to be noted that the Covid-19 e-pass will only allow travel under "extremely emergency" circumstances for citizens not involved in essential work or emergency response. Essential service providers shall not require the travel pass either for inter-state or intra-state travel.

The authority for approval or rejection of the application for the Covid-19 curfew pass will reside exclusively with the respective district superintendent of police office and the zonal deputy commissioner office in the cities.

Once verified, the e-pass will contain the individual's details, vehicle number, validity, and a QR code. A hard or soft copy of the e-pass should be kept while travelling and presented to the police when asked. The Maharashtra Police has warned that it is a punishable offense to copy, misuse or use the pass after the valid date without proper authorisation.

