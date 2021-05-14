Maharashtra: Cancelling Class 10 exams against academic interest of students, states PIL

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in Bombay high court (HC) challenging the state government’s April 2021 order on cancellation of Class 10 exams across all boards, given rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The petition has claimed that the government’s decision was against the academic interest of students and would lead to problems in the admission process for Class 11 as different boards would come up with different formulae for declaration of results without conducting exams.

The PIL filed by Pune resident and retired professor Dhananjay Kulkarni through advocate Uday Warunjikar has claimed that the government decision would result in complete absurdity as the unequals would be treated equally if results were based on percentile or best of five formulae.

The petition has stated that if the state board for higher and secondary education would conduct the examination for Class 12 which has nearly 14 lakh students across the state there was no justification for cancelling Class 10 exams, which will be given by more than 16 lakh students of the state board and other students belonging to other boards as well.

Kulkarni has further submitted in the petition that the decision to not conduct exams for Class 10 would also affect the admissions to diploma courses which have 11.5 lakh seats and will also have an adverse effect on the diploma in pharmacy course. The petition has added that though the state has said that it would come out with a common formula for all boards it is yet to be announced and if the proposal to conduct an entrance test for admission to class 11 could be conducted then there was no harm in conducting the class 10 exams as well.

In light of these averments, the petition has sought to quash and set aside the cancellation of Class 10 SSC exams decision of the state government and pending hearing sought a stay on the operation of the decision. The petition has also sought directions to the Centre to conduct class 10 exams across boards with a proper formula to avoid confusion among students.

Though the PIL was listed before a bench of HC on Thursday, as it recused the PIL is likely to come up for hearing next week.