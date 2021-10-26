Maharashtra CM asks officials to expedite redevelopment of BDD chawls

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed officials to expedite all the housing projects in the state for police personnel, which have been undertaken by the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd. Thackeray also reviewed the progress on the redevelopment of the BDD chawls in Mumbai and asked officials to complete it in a time-bound manner.

A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that the government is taking efforts to provide a well-equipped police station, accommodation with all facilities and up-to-date administrative buildings for the police force. All the ongoing projects in various districts of the state through Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation should be completed on priority, Thackeray directed officials. Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that the corporation should give priority to the construction of better police stations and other administrative buildings.

“The housing projects that are completed by the corporation must be immediately transferred to the home department. The state would also provide adequate funds for the 49 projects that are underway,” said a statement quoting the CM. He discussed issues related to housing for personnel, including providing concession in residential areas, utilising plots of the home department for police housing, construction of residential buildings on Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) plots.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also directed officials to complete the BDD redevelopment in a time-bound manner. The Maharashtra government had in August kicked off the redevelopment of BDD Chawl, spread over 92 acres in central Mumbai. Officials in a meeting discussed providing better infrastructure and e-registration facilities to the beneficiaries of the redevelopment.