Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM asks officials to expedite redevelopment of BDD chawls
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM asks officials to expedite redevelopment of BDD chawls

The Maharashtra government had in August kicked off the redevelopment of BDD chawls. Officials in a meeting discussed providing better infra and e-registration facilities to redevelopment beneficiaries
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also directed officials to complete on priority all the ongoing projects in various districts of the state through Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 10:09 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed officials to expedite all the housing projects in the state for police personnel, which have been undertaken by the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd. Thackeray also reviewed the progress on the redevelopment of the BDD chawls in Mumbai and asked officials to complete it in a time-bound manner.

A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that the government is taking efforts to provide a well-equipped police station, accommodation with all facilities and up-to-date administrative buildings for the police force. All the ongoing projects in various districts of the state through Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation should be completed on priority, Thackeray directed officials. Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that the corporation should give priority to the construction of better police stations and other administrative buildings.

“The housing projects that are completed by the corporation must be immediately transferred to the home department. The state would also provide adequate funds for the 49 projects that are underway,” said a statement quoting the CM. He discussed issues related to housing for personnel, including providing concession in residential areas, utilising plots of the home department for police housing, construction of residential buildings on Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) plots.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Thackeray also directed officials to complete the BDD redevelopment in a time-bound manner. The Maharashtra government had in August kicked off the redevelopment of BDD Chawl, spread over 92 acres in central Mumbai. Officials in a meeting discussed providing better infrastructure and e-registration facilities to the beneficiaries of the redevelopment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP