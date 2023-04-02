Maha CM takes part in BJP-Shiv Sena's ‘Savarkar Gaurav’ Yatra: VIDEO

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in the BJP-Shiv Sena's ‘Savakar Gaurav Yatra’ in Thane district. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the CM can be seen standing in a convoy decorated with flowers - surrounded by several participants who are seen wearing saffron caps with ‘Mi Savarkar’ (I am Savarkar), and other messages written on them. The participants can be seen riding motorbikes and carrying saffron flags.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in the BJP-Shiv Sena's ‘Savakar Gaurav Yatra’(ANI)

The yatra - which comes amid the efforts by the ruling coalition to honour Veer Savarkar and to oppose Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on him - is set to cover all three assembly seats in the city and culminate at Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk.

Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP after being convicted in the criminal defamation case over a remark using the surname ‘Modi’, had said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone.”

While BJP and Shiv Sena have slammed Gandhi for his remark, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also voiced his concerns. “Veer Savarkar's insult by Rahul Gandhi is condemnable. He dedicated his life to the country and Rahul Gandhi is insulting him. He is also casting aspersions on our democracy on foreign soil. Insulting Savarkar means insulting people of the country,” Thackeray said.

“Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read about his sufferings. It was a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)