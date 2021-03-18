Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM shifts Mumbai top cop: Key points
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM shifts Mumbai top cop: Key points

The decision was taken after a series of meetings over the past two days between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is an ally in the state’s ruling coalition
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The move came following police officer Sachin Vaze’s arrest in connection with the parking of an explosives-laden car outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house. Here is all you need to know about the transfer:

• Singh was transferred as the Opposition pointed to the close links between Vaze and the ruling Shiv Sena.

• The decision was taken after a series of meetings over the past two days between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is an ally in the state’s ruling coalition.

• Thackeray also met ministers, including those from another ally, the Congress.

Also Read | Sachin Vaze row: BJP, Sena war of words continues

• NIA seized a Mercedes car on Tuesday used by Vaze, which further established his connection with the case.

• NIA officials have said Vaze may have orchestrated the whole thing to regain his stature and standing in the force by appearing to solve the case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gangster DK Rao, Amar Naik’s family move Bombay HC for stay on Mumbai Saga

Sachin Vaze row: BJP, Sena war of words continues

Mumbai’s new police commissioner Hemant Nagrale: All you need to know

Sachin Vaze’s Techlegal Solutions in Thane closed since lockdown

• Vaze was suspended in 2004 over a case of custodial killing and reinstated in 2020.

• On February 25, the explosives-laden car was found outside Ambani’s residence.

• It emerged that the car had been reported stolen on February 17 by a car dealer from Thane, Mansukh Hiran.

• Vaze was named in charge of the investigation, but removed on March 2.

• On March 5, Hiran was found dead in mysterious circumstances.

• Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party said Thackeray called him in 2018 requesting for the reinstatement of Vaze, but the advocate general’s advice was against it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP