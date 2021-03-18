Maharashtra CM shifts Mumbai top cop: Key points

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The move came following police officer Sachin Vaze’s arrest in connection with the parking of an explosives-laden car outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house. Here is all you need to know about the transfer:

• Singh was transferred as the Opposition pointed to the close links between Vaze and the ruling Shiv Sena.

• The decision was taken after a series of meetings over the past two days between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is an ally in the state’s ruling coalition.

• Thackeray also met ministers, including those from another ally, the Congress.

• NIA seized a Mercedes car on Tuesday used by Vaze, which further established his connection with the case.

• NIA officials have said Vaze may have orchestrated the whole thing to regain his stature and standing in the force by appearing to solve the case.

• Vaze was suspended in 2004 over a case of custodial killing and reinstated in 2020.

• On February 25, the explosives-laden car was found outside Ambani’s residence.

• It emerged that the car had been reported stolen on February 17 by a car dealer from Thane, Mansukh Hiran.

• Vaze was named in charge of the investigation, but removed on March 2.

• On March 5, Hiran was found dead in mysterious circumstances.

• Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party said Thackeray called him in 2018 requesting for the reinstatement of Vaze, but the advocate general’s advice was against it.