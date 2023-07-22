Maharashtra CM Shinde to adopt children who lost both parents in Irshalwadi landslide

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will adopt the kids who lost both parents in the recent landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district of the state, said the Shiv Sena.

Chief minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

"In Irshalwadi landslide several kids have lost their both parents. CM Eknath Shinde has announced to adopt these kids and become their guardian. The CM has declared that these orphaned kids 2 years to 14 years of age will be taken care of by Shrikant Shinde Foundation," said Shiv Sena.

"All the expenses on education and other things will be occured through Shrikant Shinde foundation run by CM Eknath Shinde's son. An FD (Fixed deposit) will be made for each kid to fund their education," said Mangesh Chivte, OSD to CM Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Irshalwadi landslide incident reached 22.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued its search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Irshalwadi in Raigad on Saturday.

One team of NDRF reached the site early this morning and more teams are expected to join the search operation later today.

A landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the tragedy on Thursday and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to handle the rescue operation.

