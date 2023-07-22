Irshalwadi, 12 other villages in Raigad dist to be relocated

MUMBAI: As the death toll at Irshalwadi following the landslide on Wednesday night rose to 22 after second day’s evacuation on Friday, at the legislative assembly chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that survivors will be relocated to Nanivali village. Irshalwadi is a hamlet within the village. Likewise, other landslide prone villages across the state will also be relocated to protect them from similar mishaps in future – 12 villages have been identified in Raigad district alone. HT Image

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with their over 100 personnel resumed the search and rescue operation on Friday morning. Heavy rain and fog in the area proved to be a challenge for the state administration and it had to drop the plan of airlifting mechanical equipment such as JCB earthmovers as the two Indian Air Force aircraft put on standby could not fly out.

NDRF teams recovered five more bodies, two of which are of female villagers. Though the authorities could not ascertain the exact number of the people that may still be trapped under the debris and mud, nearly 100 villagers are yet to be traced.

“The population of the hamlet was 228, of which 109 have been identified, while over 90 are yet to be traced. There are some who are expected to have gone to neighbouring villages to work on farms, but the number is not likely to be significant. Of the 48 houses, around 18 were buried on the spot after loads of stones and soil came crashing down at 11.35pm on Wednesday,” said an official from district collector’s office.

The chief minister who was camping near Irshalwadi on Thursday to oversee the relief operations, told the assembly that the hilly terrain made it difficult for rescuers to sift through the debris and look for survivors. “We are hoping that most of the missing persons are alive but one also has to brace for the inevitable. I regret that we cannot use available equipment to speed up relief work,” Shinde said.

To enable the speedy rescue operation, the administration has been directed to engage more manpower. “Over 1000 personnel from CIDCO, teams of local administration and trekkers have been engaged in the task. We have opened health posts for treatment of the villagers. The families have been put up in 30 containers that are equipped with all necessary facilities,” he added. 20 makeshift bathrooms and toilets have been set up as well.

The state government will prepare an action plan for the relocation of villages, once the rescue operation in Irshalwadi is complete. CIDCO will construct homes, with amenities such as healthcare and other services available nearby. The state government will embark on the plan, even though villagers are opposed to the idea of relocation.

