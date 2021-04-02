Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM threatening people with lockdown, says BJP's Rane
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM threatening people with lockdown, says BJP's Rane

The former chief minister also criticised the CM for imposing night curfew amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST
He said Maharashtra had seen 54,000 deaths due to the infection, the highest for any state in the country, but added that another lockdown was "unacceptable".(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had failed to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases and was "threatening" people with another lockdown.

He said Maharashtra had seen 54,000 deaths due to the infection, the highest for any state in the country, but added that another lockdown was "unacceptable".

Mocking the Uddhav Thackeray government's 'my family, my responsibility' anti Covid-19 campaign, Rane said the CM's own family had contracted the infection.

The CM's wife Rashmi and minister son Aaditya were detected with the infection recently.

"In one year, the CM and his government have failed to improve the state's health infrastructure and are now threatening the people with another lockdown in case they do not conduct themselves with self-discipline," Rane claimed.

"You have to talk to citizens with respect rather than issue threats. Another lockdown is unacceptable," he added.

The former chief minister also criticised the CM for imposing night curfew amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP