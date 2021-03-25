Maharashtra Congress chief objects to Raut's comment on Pawar, approaches CM

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday raised objection to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement that a non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition and said that he has requested chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to intervene.

"Sanjay Raut is a Shiv Sena MP. Shiv Sena isn't a UPA member. He hasn't become an NCP MP. We have told the CM that such statements are wrong and that he should tell him so. The CM has said he'll discuss it," Patole told news agency ANI.

Further, commenting on the strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, he said, "There will be no problem. Ye Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai [the alliance is very strong]. The govt will go on for 5 years. They (BJP) may level as many false allegations as they want, it won't affect the govt. They're trying to malign Maharashtra, people of the state won't forgive them."

Earlier, dismissing speculations that Congress leaders are upset over demands that the NCP chief should head the UPA, Sena MP Raut said, “In fact, we get such suggestions from the Congress that UPA should be strengthened. It can be Sonia Gandhi’s stand as well. Sonia Gandhi has led the UPA resolutely for a long time. But she has been unwell and there are [political] developments happening in the country. At such a time, several regional parties have demanded that UPA should be headed by a person outside the Congress. UPA, currently, is in a handicapped state.”

Adding that regional parties which are not under the umbrella of the NDA or the UPA should be taken under the UPA, he said, “There is no question of how many MPs are backing Pawar saheb. Almost all [political] parties besides the BJP have demanded that UPA should be reconstituted and there should be a change in UPA leadership. It is not just our demand."

(with agency inputs)