Maharashtra Congress, BJP gear up for protests across state

The Congress has announced that it will take to the streets against the Central government over hike in fuel prices, while the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) is planning a jail bharo agitation against state government on February 24 over the disconnection of power for non-payment of bills in the state.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said the party will announce a statewide protest against fuel and gas prices hike after the meeting of their parliamentary board next week. “Modi had attacked the previous Manmohan Singh government for fuel price hike and assured the people of the country of reducing the price once elected to power. Today, petrol and diesel prices have touched ₹96 and ₹86 for one litre respectively, while domestic gas cylinder costs ₹800,” he said.

Patole said the Modi government has been acting in the interest of a few select industrialists, by hurting the interest of the general public. “Despite the fall in crude oil prices, retail prices of fuel are on the rise every day. If international crude oil prices are considered, petrol should be sold at ₹35 for one litre in the country. Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed his helplessness in Rajya Sabha over rising prices,” he said.

The state Congress chief also questioned why celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are silent even after fuel prices skyrocketing. “When petrol price touched ₹70 a litre during Manmohan Singh government’s tenure, Bachchan and Kumar had expressed their anger on social media. Why are they silent now? Are they afraid of the Modi government?” he questioned.

On the other hand, the BJP took on the state government for power disconnection move undertaken by the state discom for non-payment of bills by domestic consumers. Former energy minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the party would stage a state-wide jail bharo protest if their demands are not met. Their demands include directions to stop the disconnection drive, rectification of excessive bills issued during the lockdown, and free electricity to consumers with usage of less than 100 units.

“Government authorities have started disconnecting electricity supply to more than 6 million farmers and domestic consumers for non-payment of bills. Farmers and the common people are not in position to pay the bills owing to crop loss and Covid-19 lockdown. The state had announced to give free electricity to consumers with less than 100 unit usage, but has failed to keep the promise. The government also backtracked on its promise to rectify excessive bills issued during lockdown. We will stage unprecedented jail bharo if the government does not act immediately,” he said.