Maharashtra: Congress objects to Ram Mandir donation drive

The Congress party on Thursday raised objections to an ongoing campaign to collect donations for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. State Congress chief and legislator Nana Patole said in the state Assembly that when he had refused to give a donation, he had been threatened by the person collecting the amount.

On Thursday, Patole told the Assembly, “A person named Manohar Kulkarni approached me and sought donations for construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. When I refused, he threatened me. Who has given them the contract to collect donation and charity in the name of Lord Rama? Did Lord Rama give them a contract?”

“We are ready for a debate in the state Assembly on the issue, if they wish to hold it. Those involved in extortion will never understand the importance of [making an] offering,” said leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis in response.

Following this, proceedings in the Assembly had to be adjourned for 10 minutes following an uproar by BJP legislators in response to Patole’s comments. Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” were also raised.