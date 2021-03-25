Maharashtra Congress seeks probe into govt officials with links to BJP, RSS

Maharashtra Congress leaders met chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday and demanded a probe into government officials who were Bharatiya Janata Party (BP) or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sympathisers and were employed during the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra. The party has also demanded a probe into the allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh as well as allegations of scam in police transfers, in a bid to derail opposition BJP’s attempts to defame the three-party coalition government.

The Congress delegation led by state chief Nana Patole met the CM and demanded strong collective measures to control the damage attempted at by the BJP. The party said the truth should come to the fore at the earliest to avoid the bad name arising out of the ongoing controversy. The team reportedly also demanded action against Singh and former commissioner of intelligence Rashmi Shukla for insubordination and violation of All India Services Rules.

“We are of the opinion that there was no need of resignation of the home minister unless an inquiry is conducted in the allegations levelled by Singh. The state government should immediately appoint a probe committee of a retired or serving judge of high court. We believe that Singh was acting on the behest of the BJP and was part of the smear campaign by the opposition. But at the same time, the truth should be brought to light to avoid further damage to the image of MVA government. The government should immediately take action against him and other officials,” said a party leader who was part of the delegation.

The Congress has also hit out at the BJP and said the opposition party should first give details about appointment of RSS workers in the government during Fadnavis’s tenure. “The BJP misused the bureaucracy using its power in Centre for their political gain. There were many BJP-RSS sympathisers in the state government during Fadnavis government. What benefits did the RSS and BJP get from them needs to be investigated, and we have made a demand for the same to the CM,” Patole said.

Former CM and current leader of Opposition in legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had attacked the Congress on Wednesday by raising questions over the silence maintained by the ruling party. “I am surprised to see that the Congress has maintained complete mum even amid the political crisis in the state. Is it because they have been getting their share in the corruption?” he had said.