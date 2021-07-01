Maharashtra continues to report over 9,000 daily new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees 656 new cases

The daily infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra continued to remain above the 9,000-mark on Thursday as the state added 9,195 new cases to its tally. With this, 6,070,599 cases have been detected in the state so far, according to the latest data. Also, 252 people succumbed to the disease in the previous 24 hours as the state’s death toll climbed to 122,197, the data also showed. Active caseload in the state currently stands at 116,667.

The capital city of Mumbai saw 656 more Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths in the day as the city’s tally reached 722,878 and the death toll climbed to 15,472. Meanwhile, the overall recoveries in the state reached 5,828,535, as 8,634 people were discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

As many as 237,267 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours and so far, 41,875,217 tests have been conducted by medical workers in the state.

The state recorded 9,771 new cases on Wednesday (June 30), 8,085 cases on Tuesday (June 29) and 6,727 new cases on Monday (June 28).

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s active caseload witnessed a slight increase and stood at 8,498 on the day, according to a bulletin released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It is an increase of 147 cases from the 8,351 reported previously on Wednesday.

The bulletin also showed that 7,181,452 samples have been tested in Mumbai and 38,652 of those tests were conducted on Thursday. Also, there are 11 active containment zones within the city as of date.

Among other major cities, Pune reported the maximum of 305 new cases on the day as its tally reached 494,647 cases. Navi Mumbai recorded 148 more cases while Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane logged 91 new cases each. Also, 23 more people tested positive for the disease in Nagpur.

So far, 32,439,765 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Maharashtra, including 26,067,919 first doses and 6,371,846 second doses, as of 7am in the day, data from the Union health ministry showed.

