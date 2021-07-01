Maharashtra daily Covid tally hovers around 10k as state logs 9,771 cases

Maharashtra’s daily Covid tally continues to hover around 10,000 with the state logging 9,771 new cases on Wednesday. This trend has been seen in the past 18 days and the state’s case tally now stands at 6,061,404.

Though the state has witnessed a significant decline in the number of cases in June compared to May, districts such as Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune continue to record a high number of Covid cases daily, pushing the overall tally upwards.

Kolhapur recorded 1,945 new Covid cases on Wednesday, while Sangli and Satara recorded 964 and 770 cases, respectively. Pune, which includes rural as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad, recorded 1,474 new cases.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 706 new Covid cases and 25 deaths.

There are currently 116,364 active cases across the state. Pune tops with 17,407 active cases followed by Thane with 16,115.

The state recorded 141 deaths on Wednesday. The overall death toll has now reached 121,945, with Pune leading with 16,693 deaths followed by Mumbai with 15,451. The number of recoveries stands at 10,353.