Maharashtra Covid positivity rate on decline, says health minister after state reports fall in new cases

Amid a decline in Maharashtra’s daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases from the past two days, health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the positivity rate in the worst-hit state has come down from 27 per cent to 22 per cent. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tope said Maharashtra is conducting tests on 280,000 samples on a daily basis and there has been no shortage in testing.

“From 63,000, the tally of Covid-19 patients has come down to 61,000. At 84.07 per cent, our recovery rate is the highest in the country,” the health minister added.

On Monday, the daily Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra dipped below the 50,000-mark for the first time in almost a month after 48,621 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 4,771,022, according to the state health department’s bulletin. On Sunday, the state had reported 56,647 new cases.

However, the decrease in cases may be attributed to the lower number of tests done during the weekend. As many as 211,668 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Monday, 45,802 less than those tested on Sunday. While on Saturday, nearly 289,000 tests were conducted.

The state capital Mumbai also saw a dip in daily cases on Monday at 2,624, the lowest single-day figure since March 17. The city’s caseload has now climbed to 658,621. On April 30, the daily cases went below the 4,000-mark in Mumbai and have not increased since then.

As Hindustan Times had reported earlier, Maharashtra has managed to control the surge in cases from the last two weeks. The active cases as of Monday stood at 656,870 which were earlier projected to go over 1 million. The lockdown-like restrictions, which have been extended till May 15, helped the state in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The Union health ministry, meanwhile, on Monday said that Maharashtra along with states such as Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, is showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily infections. The peak of 65,000 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has come down to around 62,000, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said during a press briefing, urging Maharashtra and other states to continue with their containment efforts to ensure the number of cases can come down further.

