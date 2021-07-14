Maharashtra: Covid weekly positivity rate more than state average in 10 districts

As Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,602 new Covid-19 cases, the weekly positivity rate in 10 districts remains higher than the state average of 4.36%.

These districts include Nandurbar (11.72%), Kolhapur (9.85%), Sangli (9.20%), Satara (8.23%), Ratnagiri (7.91%), Pune (7.74%), Raigad (6.98%), Sindhudurg (5.94%), Aurangabad (5.10%) and Beed (4.64%).

However, the state health department clarified that the situation at Nandurbar is not bad, as on July 11 there were 212 cases which increased the positivity rate.

There are currently 1,06,764 active patients across the state, of which Pune tops with 17,389 patients, followed by Thane with 16,096 active patients. The Covid case tally of the state now stands at 6,181,247, while the death toll has now reached 126,390, with Pune leading with 17,551 deaths followed by Mumbai with 15,654.

There were 226,163 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 6,067.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 619 new cases and 10 deaths.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “The second wave started in late February, but these districts were not affected much at the time. These districts witnessed the rise in cases late, hence they will decrease in the coming days,” said Dr Awate. He said that Satara and Sangli witnessed elections of the cooperative sector which resulted in a surge of cases.

Dr Anita Mathew, infectious disease specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund put the onus on the local citizens to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. “The virus may be mutating but citizens need to learn to live with it. For this, citizens need to wear masks, observe social distance and take all steps to prevent its transmission. In addition, vaccination should speed up,” said Dr Mathew.