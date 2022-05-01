Maharashtra Day: Why is it celebrated, history and significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the people of Maharashtra as the state marked its 62st foundation day on Sunday. Every year, the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat celebrate their foundation day on May 1.

Invoking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and BR Ambedkar, President Kovind said: “Greetings to all the people of Maharashtra on State Foundation Day. Great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb have enriched Maharashtra and India with their contribution. Maharashtra has an important contribution in the economic development of the nation. I wish a bright future for the state.”HT news

Lauding the state for its phenomenal contribution, PM Modi tweeted, “Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra.”

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to the martyrs who “sacrificed their lives in the United Maharashtra Movement” by offering wreaths at the memorial at Hutatma Chowk. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar marked the day by hoisting the flag at Pune City Police headquarters in Shivajinagar.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Greetings to the people of Maharashtra on #MaharashtraDay. Rich in culture and heritage, it is home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to nation building. May the state scale new heights of progress. (sic)”

Why is Maharashtra Day celebrated on May 1

In the year 1960, Maharashtra and Gujarat were carved out of the state of Bombay under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. The state of Maharashtra came into existence on this day - 62 years ago - after major protests by Marathi speaking people for a separate state.

Significance of Maharashtra Day:

Maharashtra observes May 1 as a public holiday. Educational institutes, banks, government offices, and several establishments remain shut as people celebrate their culture. Liquor sales across the state are also reportedly prohibited on Maharashtra Diwas.

