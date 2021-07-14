Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra defers Regulation of Fee Act amendment
mumbai news

Maharashtra defers Regulation of Fee Act amendment

State cabinet on Wednesday decided to defer the proposal of issuing an ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act intended to regulate the school fee during the pandemic
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:39 PM IST
State cabinet on Wednesday decided to defer the proposal of issuing an ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act intended to regulate the school fee during the pandemic. Fearing the legal battle, the state cabinet decided to seek legal opinion from the Advocate General before bringing any such ordinance.

“The attempt of regulating the fee amid the pandemic and conflict between managements and parents, was challenged in the court earlier. The court had said that the existing act does not empowers the govenrment in the fee related issues. This time too any such attempt is likely to be challenged by managements of the schools. The department, therefor has been asked to seek the legal opinion before any such step,” said an official.

The state government has proposed to amend the Act by taking the powers to itself to regulate the fee during pandemic.

The state government has also decided widely circulate the Supreme Court order which has mandated the schools to reduce the fee by 15% during pandemic.

