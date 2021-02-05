Maharashtra: Delay in first-year law admissions after errors in seat allotment list

The state common entrance test (CET) cell on Thursday postponed the announcement of first seat allotment list for five-year Bachelor of Law (LLB) aspirants by a day after it received complaints of errors in students information. The CET cell has sought help from a third party, who audited the information shared by students at the time of registration. A new list will be released on February 6, said, officials.

“The IT firm working with us to conduct admissions to law courses, both three years and five years, had stored all information of candidates based on the information shared at the time of registration. However, there were complaints of students’ information either going missing from the final form or showing wrong information, due to which we had to delay the seat allotment list by a day,” said a senior official from the state CET cell.

He added that errors were rectified on Thursday and a fresh list for LLB (five-year law course) will be uploaded on CET website on Saturday morning. Work on LLB (three-year course) candidate information is still in process, and the seat allotment list will be released soon, said officials.

Admissions to most professional courses were delayed by a few months this year, first due to the lockdown and then due to a petition filed in the Bombay high court for clarity on the status of the Maratha quota.

In December, the registration process for most professional courses including law, engineering, architecture and pharmacy had to be delayed by a few weeks to give students time to make necessary changes to their admission form after the state government decided to continue admissions without the inclusion of the SEBC quota.

“The state government is talking about bringing students back to college starting February 15, but are ignoring gross problems in the admissions process. The academic year is almost coming to an end, and CET cell has still not managed to start the seat allocation process for law. This is unacceptable,” said Sachin Pawar, president of the Student Law Council.