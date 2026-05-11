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Maharashtra draft bill to grant ownership rights to occupants of temple-owned lands

Maharashtra proposes the Devasthan Inams Abolition Act 2026, granting land ownership rights to temple land occupants, resolving long-standing disputes.

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:00 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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MUMBAI: In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has proposed a new law, the Devasthan Inams Abolition Act 2026, which will grant ownership rights to occupants of land parcels owned by temple trusts. The move will open up nearly 400,000 hectares of such land, officials revealed.

Maharashtra draft bill to grant ownership rights to occupants of temple-owned lands

The ownership rights will be given to owners on the payment of a premium, which the government will hand over to the temple trusts. Plots used specifically for residential purposes will be granted ownership rights for free. Those who have encroached on such land will not be evicted, provided they have been the land prior to January 1, 2011. The government believes this will end the long-standing ownership disputes over such properties.

The draft of the new bill has been uploaded on the state revenue department’s website https://rfd.maharashtra.gov.in and the government has sought suggestions and objections from the public till June 5.

Large tracts of land, classified as Devashtan Inam lands, were historically granted to temples, mathas and religious institutions by kings for the maintenance of religious establishments across Maharashtra. A significant portion of these lands is located in the Konkan region, Marathwada and western Maharashtra, where thousands of acres have been allotted in the names of deities, temples and religious trusts.

The bill also allows certain categories of long-standing occupants to seek regularisation if they can prove continuous possession before January 1, 2011 and meet other eligibility criteria. “The collector may regrant such land to the unauthorised holder… as eviction would involve undue hardship; the regrant shall be restricted to the limit of an economic holding; and the holder shall pay the market value of the land as occupancy price,” the draft bill notes.

In most cases, temple-owned land across the state is currently occupied by private individuals for cultivation and other uses, but the temple trusts receive minimal or no financial benefit from these properties. “At the same time, occupants, including priests, cultivators and other traditional holders are unable to redevelop or monetise the land due to the absence of ownership rights in their names,” said a senior official from the state revenue department. “Since the temples continue to remain the legal owners, the issue has remained locked in a prolonged legal and administrative stalemate.”

The state government has also received numerous complaints regarding illegal transfers and unauthorised transactions involving such lands. “Against this backdrop, there has been a growing demand in recent years to grant ownership rights to farmers and occupants cultivating these lands, with the state government now proposing a legal framework to address the long-pending issue,” the revenue official added.

The bill also imposes a ceiling and economic holding limits under the Maharashtra Agricultural Lands (Ceiling on Holdings) Act, 1961. This means that excess land beyond prescribed limits can be taken back by the state and will be restored to the temple trusts.

Significantly, the proposed law will not be applicable to land parcels regulated under three laws—The Waqf Act, 1995, The Hyderabad Abolition Of Inams and Cash Grants Act, 1954 and The Hyderabad Atiyat Inquiries Act, 1952.

 
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