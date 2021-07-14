Maharashtra expected to ease few curbs, relax shop timings

The Maharashtra government is expected to take a call on relaxations from the ongoing Covid-19-enforced lockdown in the next few days. Besides the relaxations from mandatory RT-PCR tests for domestic fliers, the state is expected to extend the timings of shops and establishments. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may take a decision in consultation with the state-appointed task force in the next few days.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the government is positive about relaxations for shops and restaurants, and a decision is likely to be taken soon.

Commercial establishments have been demanding for relaxations in their operation timings and have said that they were ready to follow the compulsion of vaccinating staff. Tope said the final decision over it will be taken by the CM, who heads the state disaster management authority.

“There was a detailed presentation made in the state cabinet today [Wednesday], but no decision was taken over the relaxations. We have decided to do away with the mandatory RT-PCR [tests] for the domestic fliers coming in from other states if they are fully vaccinated. Similarly, shopkeepers and restaurants have been demanding more relaxations for the operators fully vaccinated. The final decision will be taken by the CM,” he said.

Tope said 92% of the 104,000 active patients are in 10 districts, with the remaining 26 districts having only 8% active patients.

“The daily caseload has been below 9,000 over the past more than one month. The growth rate in Maharashtra is much low than other states. Although there are instructions by the Centre about third wave, there are no signs of immediate third wave. The decision about relaxations is expected to be taken soon,” he said.

According to officials from Mantralaya, the state-appointed task force has submitted its report to the chief minister. The task force of leading doctors has reportedly recommended the relaxations in the districts with test positivity rate of less than 5%, high vaccination cover of more than 70% and where the Covid-appropriate behaviour is strictly followed. The state government is also of the opinion that since there was no significant surge in cases in districts and cities like Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane, which had implemented level 1 and 2 relaxations for some time last month, a few relaxations can be given.

“We have completed 100 days of lockdown after starting roll-out on April 5 after second wave hit. With various reports, including that from INSACOG, over the infection scare from the Delta Plus variant, there is no reason to continue the curbs. We will have to go for relaxations in the next few days,” another official said.

The task force and the officials from departments involved in Covid-19 management are strictly against the opening up of the local trains in MMR for general public. They point at the fact that the second wave hit MMR only after the local trains were opened for all.

“The state will have to take very cautious approach, while unlocking the activities. The Centre has already alerted all states about the potential third wave and advised to avoid crowding at public places. The percentage of the oxygen-occupied beds has again increased to 14% over the past few days. In such a backdrop, the lenient unlocking may cost us dear. Chief minister is in favour of graded relaxations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tope said that they expect the supply of 42 million doses of vaccine by the central government in August. “The centre is expecting the supply of 420 million doses from the manufacturers’ next months. If distributed to the states in the proportion of the population, 10% of it should be supplied to Maharashtra. We are also talking to the private hospitals and corporate houses requesting them to procure maximum of 25% stock allotted to them from the vaccines manufactured in the country. Presently, we have been able to vaccinated around 300,000 people daily on an average owing to the short supply by the Centre,” he said.

Tope also announced to recruit 1,000 doctors in the next few days as part of the preparedness ahead of the potential third wave. State cabinet on Wednesday also decided to extend the retirement age of the doctors and medical officials in government services by one year, taking it to 62 years.