mumbai news

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no loss to life reported

Around 12 vehicles loaded with products are parked within the premises. The situation is under control now but most vehicles have been completely charred in the fire
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:29 AM IST
The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

A fire broke out in a godown in Manpada, Thane, Maharashtra, around 2.20am on Friday. Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officers, officers from Manpada- Chitalsar police station and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site with one fire engine, two jumbo water tankers, two water tankers, one rescue vehicle and one JCB.

The godown is owned by one Rajendra Khanvilkar and is a warehouse for products by a popular cold drink and potato wafers brand. Around 12 vehicles loaded with these products are parked within the premises. The situation is under control now but most vehicles have been completely charred in the fire.

Police did not report any loss to life.

“It took four hours to douse the fire after which cooling operation was conducted. The vehicles on the premises include five Tata ace tempos, one three-wheeler tempo, two Tata ACE intra, three Tata 407 tempo and one Maruti Super Carry. All vehicles are loaded with product,” said an official from RDMC who was on site.

