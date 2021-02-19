Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held
A 25-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly posting his pictures on various social media platforms wearing the Mumbai police uniform, an official said on Thursday.
According to the official, the arrested accused, Vijay Ghundre, was caught during a nakabandi (blockade) when he was driving his taxi with a plate written 'police' on it.
During questioning, the police found he had posted his pictures on popular social media sites wearing the Mumbai police uniform (posing as a constable), the official said.
Ghundre, a resident of Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, may have duped people by posing as a policeman, he said.
He was arrested and booked under various IPC sections, including 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent), the official added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obscene content case: Sherlyn Chopra moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor murder case: Palghar cops rule out kidnap theory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena legislator seeks probe against MMRDA chief for breach of confidentiality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt-Governor battle is all set to intensify further
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sealing of buildings back in Mumbai amid Maharashtra Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 5,000 Covid cases after 76 days, strict measures imposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic ait traffic sees month-on-month increase since October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Some colleges start practical classes, others unsure as Covid-19 cases rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some Mumbai schools call students sans nod from civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gets Bombay HC relief over cooperative society poll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diesel costs ₹87 for a litre, petrol at ₹96.32 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African national arrested with 3kg heroin worth ₹9 crore at Mumbai airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor infra poses a speed bump as Mumbai aims to become bicycle capital of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox