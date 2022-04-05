Maharashtra forms SIT to probe Raut’s extortion allegations against ED officials

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of extortion levelled by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut against some officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut recently alleged that some ED officials were involved in an extortion racket with one Jitendra Navlani, adding that they extorted over ₹100 crore from builders and corporate houses in Mumbai. A formal complaint was lodged with Mumbai police by Shiv Sena leader Arvind Bhosale.

The home minister on Tuesday said that an SIT under additional commissioner of police Viresh Prabhu will conduct a probe into these allegations.

“Viresh Prabhu is heading the probe. The investigation will be completed in due course. The decision over the action to be taken will be taken after the report is submitted,” Patil said.

The decision came on the day ED attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai’s Dadar suburb linked to Sanjay Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The action is linked to a money-laundering investigation linked to a ₹1,034 crore worth land ‘scam’ related to the re-development of a ‘chawl’ in Mumbai. Earlier, ED arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in connection with the case and filed a charge-sheet. ED had also questioned Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut’s wife Madhuri.

Reacting on the ED action against him, Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that this was a vindictive one and added that this resulted from his efforts to establish the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state and his refusal to succumb to demands that he must help destabilise it.

Raut charged that the properties which were seized were self-earned, and added that if it was proved that he and his wife had even a rupee in black money, he would donate all his properties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I had an inkling that ED was after me… (because of) the way in which this (MVA) government was established,” said Raut, adding that he had written to vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on the central agencies pressurising him. “I am not surprised at this action. If anyone feels this will affect Sanjay Raut or the Shiv Sena, they are wrong,” he charged, while calling this a false and concocted case.

He said that the Alibag land had been purchased in 2009 and the loan of ₹55 lakh taken from Pravin Raut’s wife was reflected in his election affidavits. The money had also been repaid. Raut claimed he did not know where the Patra chawl was located.

“These are vindictive actions aimed at the Marathi manoos… such low-level politics was never seen in Maharashtra,” he added.

Home minister Dilip Walse Patil, while announcing SIT probe into the allegations against ED officials, also said that a few political parties have been trying to create tension between communities by their instigating statements. He said that the home department has been keeping a close watch on such activities. “Nobody should create a divide between two communities by their communal statements. We are discussing this issue in our internal meeting of the home department today. The tension within society is not good for the social fabric of any state or even the country. I had said even on the floor of the house of state Assembly during the budget session that such attempts are made by some political parties. We are taking appropriate steps,” he said.

When asked by media persons if the police have been directed for action against people putting up loudspeakers outside mosques, Walse Patil said, “There is no need to give any separate direction for it. The police know their job. Any act which creates rifts within society and divides communities will not be tolerated. Police will take appropriate action against such attempts of tension in society. No political party should resort to any such activities,” he said.

Walse Patil was reacting to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s announcement that his party will put up loudspeakers outside mosques using loudspeakers for Azaan. Thackeray on Saturday asked his followers and party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques using loudspeakers for Azaan.