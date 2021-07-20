Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra goes past 40mn doses, sees 6,910 cases
mumbai news

Maharashtra goes past 40mn doses, sees 6,910 cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,910 Covid-19 cases and 147 deaths even as it crossed the 40 million mark for vaccine doses
By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:39 PM IST
HT Image

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,910 Covid-19 cases and 147 deaths even as it crossed the 40 million mark for vaccine doses. The state administered 186,732 doses on Tuesday, bringing the total to 40,104,788, of which 30,749,812 received one shot and 9,354,976 got both jabs.

“Maharashtra has been able to achieve a major feat as it crossed 4 crore (40 million) doses on Tuesday afternoon,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, public health department.

The Maharashtra legislature had recently passed a resolution, demanding 30 million doses every month, saying that it has the infrastructure to administer a million jabs a day. The state said the Centre is not supplying sufficient vaccine doses. Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said that vaccination dirve should be sped up further. “The only solution available to us is vaccination and we should ideally be vaccinating our entire population by this year-end. We need to explore various means to secure the vaccines and speed up the process,” said Dr Mandot. “Vaccination will blunt the effect of the virus and we will see fewer cases as well as deaths. This will play a major role in reviving our economy,” he added.

There were 197,267 Covid-19 tests done across the state on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 7,510. Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 348 new cases and 10 deaths.

The number of active patients in Maharashtra stands at 94,593, with Pune topping with 15,042 patients, followed by Thane at 12,549. The state’s death toll has now reached 130,753, with Pune leading with 18,289 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,787.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP