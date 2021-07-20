Maharashtra goes past 40mn doses, sees 6,910 cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,910 Covid-19 cases and 147 deaths even as it crossed the 40 million mark for vaccine doses. The state administered 186,732 doses on Tuesday, bringing the total to 40,104,788, of which 30,749,812 received one shot and 9,354,976 got both jabs.

“Maharashtra has been able to achieve a major feat as it crossed 4 crore (40 million) doses on Tuesday afternoon,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, public health department.

The Maharashtra legislature had recently passed a resolution, demanding 30 million doses every month, saying that it has the infrastructure to administer a million jabs a day. The state said the Centre is not supplying sufficient vaccine doses. Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said that vaccination dirve should be sped up further. “The only solution available to us is vaccination and we should ideally be vaccinating our entire population by this year-end. We need to explore various means to secure the vaccines and speed up the process,” said Dr Mandot. “Vaccination will blunt the effect of the virus and we will see fewer cases as well as deaths. This will play a major role in reviving our economy,” he added.

There were 197,267 Covid-19 tests done across the state on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 7,510. Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 348 new cases and 10 deaths.

The number of active patients in Maharashtra stands at 94,593, with Pune topping with 15,042 patients, followed by Thane at 12,549. The state’s death toll has now reached 130,753, with Pune leading with 18,289 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,787.