Maharashtra government allows resumption of schools from August 17

The Maharashtra government has allowed resumption of offline classes in schools from August 17, even in urban areas. Offline classes have been allowed for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas and for classes 5 to 7 in rural areas. An order to this effect was issued on Tuesday. The state government has also empowered civic bodies of cities such as Mumbai and Thane to take a decision on reopening physical classes in schools, based on the existing Covid-19 situation.

The order specifies a standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools, in which the school education department has asked the school managements to follow certain rules pertaining to seating arrangements and maintaining social distancing and Covid-19 protocols in the schools. Classes will have to be conducted in two sessions and for each session, only 20 students would be allowed in a classroom. Only one student should be sitting on each bench, according to the SOP. Covid protocol will have to be followed in schools.

“Only those cities and districts are allowed to restart physical classes in schools where the daily cases are on decline for the last one month. All the teachers are expected to get vaccinated and the concerned district collectors should make arrangements accordingly. Do not allow entry to parents in schools to avoid crowding. Physical classes should be resumed on alternate days in the beginning and only important or core subjects be taken for studies,” stated the order issued by the state school education department.

“Physical classes should be conducted in two sessions; allow only one student on each bench; maintain at least six feet distance between two benches, do not allow more than 20 students in each session and strictly follow all the other Covid protocols such as mask, hand wash with soap etc. Students having any symptoms should be immediately sent back to home and ensure he or she is tested for Covid-19. If found positive, school should be immediately closed and sanitised. Students should be isolated and their treatment be started on doctor’s advice,” it added.

Physical classes in schools were shut in Maharashtra from March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the state. Schools in rural areas were already allowed to resume physical classes for Class 8 to 12 students from July 12. Nearly 5,947 schools resumed offline classes in rural areas where Covid-19 cases are on decline.

In rest of the state, district collectors have been empowered to take a decision on resuming offline classes based on their existing situation of Covid-19. It includes 11 districts where the positivity rate and growth rate is still higher than the state’s average. They are Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Beed.