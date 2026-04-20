Mumbai, The Maharashtra government is gearing up to tackle a possible El Niño impact, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directing all departments to prioritise water management, expedite conservation works and ensure coordinated preparedness.

Maharashtra govt braces for possible El Nino impact, Fadnavis calls for effective water management

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Chairing a high-level review meeting, Fadnavis said the state must mitigate the impact of a potential El Niño through "advance planning, effective implementation and inter-departmental coordination".

He stressed the need for "proper planning of available water, speeding up water conservation works and taking up repair and rejuvenation of old water sources on priority".

According to the India Meteorological Department, the El Niño impact is likely to peak in August and September, with below-normal rainfall expected during the monsoon season.

While temperatures in May may remain relatively moderate, the likelihood of more frequent heatwave conditions has been indicated. Officials also noted that a positive Indian Ocean Dipole could partly offset the adverse effects, according to an official release.

El Niño is a climate pattern characterised by the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which disrupts global weather patterns.

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{{^usCountry}} "In 2015, water storage in the state was only 45 per cent even after the monsoon. At present, we have a similar level of storage before the monsoon begins. With proper planning, we can effectively deal with the situation," said Fadnavis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In 2015, water storage in the state was only 45 per cent even after the monsoon. At present, we have a similar level of storage before the monsoon begins. With proper planning, we can effectively deal with the situation," said Fadnavis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that lessons from the 2015 El Niño had helped protect crops in 2018 through timely interventions, but irregular rainfall patterns, particularly in Marathwada, had caused significant stress to crops due to long dry spells between showers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that lessons from the 2015 El Niño had helped protect crops in 2018 through timely interventions, but irregular rainfall patterns, particularly in Marathwada, had caused significant stress to crops due to long dry spells between showers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Enhancing water conservation and increasing storage capacity is essential. Protective irrigation can reduce crop losses during such periods," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Enhancing water conservation and increasing storage capacity is essential. Protective irrigation can reduce crop losses during such periods," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister directed that works under the Jalyukt Shivar Yojana and the 'Galmukt Dharan, Jalyukt Shivar' programme be taken up on priority and completed on a large scale, with immediate fund allocation by the finance department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister directed that works under the Jalyukt Shivar Yojana and the 'Galmukt Dharan, Jalyukt Shivar' programme be taken up on priority and completed on a large scale, with immediate fund allocation by the finance department. {{/usCountry}}

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He also called for prioritising water conservation works under the Rural Work Guarantee Act to ensure optimal utilisation of available funds.

"If rainfall drops below 90 per cent, it will significantly impact drinking water and agriculture. Preparations must begin now. Planning for drinking water should factor in not just this year, but also the next summer," Fadnavis said, emphasising the need to store water and ensure its judicious use.

He further directed that district-level task forces be set up to oversee water conservation and related measures, involving district collectors, irrigation officials and representatives of local self-government bodies.

On livestock concerns, Fadnavis said steps must be taken immediately to avoid fodder shortages.

"As El Niño is likely to affect other states as well, we should not depend on external supply. Fodder development programmes must be implemented effectively within the state," he said, suggesting utilisation of dam backwater areas for fodder cultivation and special attention to Solapur, Sangli and the Marathwada region.

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The chief minister also underlined the need to ensure timely fertiliser availability and improve transparency in distribution.

"Fertiliser distribution should be linked with the AgriStack system, and monitoring mechanisms strengthened using artificial intelligence," he added.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said the department has already held detailed discussions with officials to prepare for potential challenges arising from erratic rainfall.

"To prevent crop losses during the kharif season, timely supply of fertilisers is critical. Instructions have been issued for planned distribution of D and inspection of sales centres to avoid artificial shortages," he said.

Bharne added that measures are also being put in place to address possible fodder shortages, with agencies directed to maintain adequate stocks of seeds and fodder.

"In case of re-sowing, additional seeds will be made available. The farm pond scheme should be implemented effectively, and necessary materials such as plastic lining should be provided to farmers," he said.

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Bharne asserted that the agriculture department is "fully prepared" to handle the situation and is taking all necessary steps to minimise losses to farmers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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