Maharashtra govt gives nod to resume Mumbai Monorail services

The Maharashtra government has given its formal approval to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to restart Mumbai Monorail services, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Monorail racks at the Wadala Monorail Depot on July 07, 2025. (Raju Shinde/HT File Photo)

The approval came in on Monday evening, a person who spoke on condition of anonymity told HT.

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“The date to restart passenger operations is yet to be decided,” the person said.

MMRDA, which has set up the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) to operate and maintain metro lines it built, sought the state government’s approval after receiving clearance after safety trials.

The Mumbai Monorail, which had been struggling with chronic technical breakdowns, operated between Chembur and Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk via Wadala before operations were suspended in September 2025 following a string of technical glitches.

The 19.54-km-long monorail, which received safety clearances on June 3, was expected to resume operations in the first half of June. But this did not happen. MMRDA and MMMOCL have also decided to extend Mumbai Metro 2B (Mandale to Deshbhakt N G Acharya Udyan-Diamond Garden) by one station to Chembur Naka Metro Station to provide commuters with an interchange facility between the Mumbai Monorail and the Metro line.

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{{^usCountry}} Before the monorail operations were suspended in 2025, the public transportation system carried around 18,000 passengers daily, with ridership climbing to nearly 20,000 during the monsoon when the harbour line services were disrupted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the monorail operations were suspended in 2025, the public transportation system carried around 18,000 passengers daily, with ridership climbing to nearly 20,000 during the monsoon when the harbour line services were disrupted. {{/usCountry}}

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MMRDA has also proposed to revise the fare for the Mumbai Monorail. According to the proposal, the new minimum fare would be ₹10 up to 3 km. For 3-6 km, the fare would be ₹20; ₹30 for 6-9 km; ₹40 for 9-12 km; ₹50 for 12-15 km; ₹60 for 15-18 km; and ₹70 for 18-21 km.