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Maharashtra govt plans overall development of Ahilyabai Holkar memorial site at her birthplace

Maharashtra govt plans overall development of Ahilyabai Holkar memorial site at her birthplace

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that planned and comprehensive development of Chondi village, the birthplace of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar, will help boost tourism, and directed officials to create quality infrastructure for visitors.

Maharashtra govt plans overall development of Ahilyabai Holkar memorial site at her birthplace

Chairing a review meeting on the conservation, preservation and development plan of the Ahilyadevi Holkar memorial site in Ahilyanagar district, Fadnavis said the project aims to inspire future generations by showcasing the life and work of the revered ruler, according to an official release.

Fadnavis said a provision of 681 crore has been made for the overall development of the memorial site. The project includes construction of a grand statue, landscaped gardens, riverfront development, a modern museum, an open-air theatre and a tourist facilitation centre.

He stressed the need to ensure year-round water availability at the site, with special focus on water management measures. The development should maintain a balance between green spaces and open areas while enhancing the aesthetic appeal.

At the meeting, Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde said the plan seeks to integrate history, culture and tourism while promoting local development and employment generation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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