Maharashtra govt postpones recruitment exams for 6,200 posts in health dept
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt postpones recruitment exams for 6,200 posts in health dept

"The examinations are being postponed because outsourced company Nyasa Communications Pvt Ltd could not make the necessary arrangements for the exams in due time," the statement said.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 08:14 AM IST
The examination was earlier scheduled on September 25 and September 26 for the Group C post and Group D posts respectively.(Getty images. Representative image)

The Maharashtra government on Friday postponed the written examination for the recruitments in the Health Department for 6,200 posts of group C and group D after the outsourced company was not able to make the necessary arrangements for the examination.

The examination was earlier scheduled on September 25 and September 26 for the Group C post and Group D posts respectively.

According to the statement issued by the Maharashtra health department, the next date for the examination will be announced in "gee days after full preparation".

"The examinations are being postponed because outsourced company Nyasa Communications Pvt Ltd could not make the necessary arrangements for the exams in due time," the statement said.

"Maharashtra government had decided to have these recruitments in the health department on priority basis due to prevailing Covid pandemic situations and that is why the examination and preparation for the examinations were outsourced to Nyasa communications PVT LTD. But on September 24 at 7 pm Nyasa informed the government that it could not do all preparations necessary for examinations. Due to the incapability of Nyasa Pvt Ltd written exams are being postponed," it added. 

