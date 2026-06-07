Jalna , Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj state coordinator Sanjay Lakhepatil has accused the state government of misleading the Maratha community in Marathwada by presenting old decisions and existing procedures as new measures concerning reservation.

Maharashtra govt repackaging existing decisions to mislead Maratha community, says MKM leader

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The decisions were taken by the government after activist Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on May 30. He later called off the fast after receiving a 12-point proposal from the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Lakhepatil alleged that the Government Resolution issued on June 5, 2026, along with the recently announced Standard Operating Procedure for issuing certificates under the Hyderabad Gazette, contains no new provisions.

Instead, he claimed, the government has merely repackaged existing orders and procedures while creating an impression that major benefits have been granted to the Maratha community.

Lakhepatil, who resigned as State Secretary of Shiv Sena last year and later joined the Shiv Sena led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, said the latest announcements were being projected as "historic" despite offering nothing substantially new.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the decision to extend educational concessions and various welfare benefits to Maratha students on par with Other Backward Classes had already been taken through a GR issued on January 24, 2024, during the tenure of then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the decision to extend educational concessions and various welfare benefits to Maratha students on par with Other Backward Classes had already been taken through a GR issued on January 24, 2024, during the tenure of then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that the latest GR is essentially a repetition of the earlier decision.

"Old decisions have simply been typed in a new format and presented attractively to gain political mileage," Lakhepatil claimed.

Criticising the newly announced SOP for issuing Kunbi certificates under the Hyderabad Gazette, Lakhepatil said the procedure remains unchanged and still requires applicants to submit revenue or other valid documentary evidence proving Kunbi ancestry through blood relations dating back to before 1967.

"A large number of Maratha families in Marathwada do not possess such records, making it difficult for them to avail themselves of the benefits," he claimed.

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