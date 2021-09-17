Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra govt suspends Anil Deshmukh’s pvt secretary Sanjeev Palande from services

Maharashtra govt’s suspension order was issued as Palande remained under arrest for more than 48 hours
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Sanjeev Palande (pink shirt) , who was working as private secretary to former home minister Anil Deshmukh, was arrested on June 26 over money laundering charges. (HT File)

The Maharashtra government has decided to suspend additional collector Sanjeev Palande from the services. An order to this effect was issued by the state revenue and forest department on Thursday. Palande, who was working as private secretary to former home minister Anil Deshmukh, was arrested on June 26 over money laundering charges.

Palande remained in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till July 6 and was later sent to judicial custody. The suspension order was issued as Palande remained under arrest for more than 48 hours.

Palande was on deputation to the minister’s establishment.

“Sanjeev Palande, additional collector, will be considered as suspended from the date of his arrest — June 26 — following section 4 (2)(A) of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules and will remain suspended until further orders,” stated the order issued by Dr Madhav Veer, joint secretary, revenue department.

He was arrested in connection with money laundering charges against the former home minister. A probe was ordered after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Deshmukh of allegedly ordering some Mumbai Police officers to collect a bribe of up to 100 crore from establishments.

Deshmukh’s assistant Kundan Shinde has also been arrested in the case.

