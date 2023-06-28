Maharashtra Karni Sena chief attacked for comments on Ambedkar

Panvel: Two members of the Bhim Shakti Sanghatana on Tuesday attacked the Maharashtra Karni Sena chief Ajay Singh Sengar in Panvel after the latter allegedly commented against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar repeatedly. Sengar allegedly demanded to rescind the constitution and also made statements against Bhima-Koregaon Shaurya Diwas celebrations.

The duo – identified as Subhash Gaikwad and Sagar Pagare – saw Sengar at the fire brigade office in Panvel and ambushed him. They beat up Sengar and hurled abuses at him. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“Around six months back Sengar had spoken against Babasaheb and the constitution framed by him which he wanted replaced. We were very upset by it. He has been going on and on against Ambedkarite philosophy despite police complaints against him,” Pangare said.

“It was high time he was beaten up. Today, when we saw him he was again speaking in a similar manner. Hence we thrashed him.”

Claiming it was a life-threatening attack, Sengar said that he had condemned Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar for paying respects at the grave of Aurangzeb.

“This life-threatening attack on me by 30-40 Vanchit Aghadi workers was in response to it,” he added. “This attack was not just on me but on entire Hinduism. Prakash Ambedkar’s visit to Aurangzeb’s grave was to hurt the sentiments of Marathas and Hindus.”

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (Zone II), Pankaj Dahane said, “We have received the complaint of the incident and our officials are looking into it.”

