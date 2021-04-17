Maharashtra: Laboratories must give reports at earliest, says CM

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai and directed civic officials on the 24-hour turnaround time for the Covid-19 test reports, hospital bed management, managing oxygen supply and better coordination with authorities. Thackeray said that a quick turnaround of reports will help detect cases faster and prevent the second wave from getting bigger.

“The number of cases are quickly increasing. In such a scenario, early detection will help to contain the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, all laboratories must be asked to give reports in the least possible turnaround. Similarly, looking at the surge, augmenting bed capacity should also be done,” Thackeray said in the meeting.

State environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district, said that people working in the corporate sector should go for rapid antigen test, which will help to identify positive cases quickly and also reduce the load on RT-PCR laboratories, a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

According to a statement, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal apprised the CM that the city’s total bed capacity will reach 22,000 from the existing 20,400. He also said that 3,900 beds are currently available in the city, and since February 10, the civic body has added 1,050 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the city.

Senior government officials said that the availability of hospital is not an issue at the moment as the number of cases registered and discharges recorded are around the same. The official added though the city is showing early signs of stabilising in terms of daily cases, the chief minister has warned the authorities to not remain negligent.

CM Thackeray also took stock of the availability and adequate supply of and medical oxygen and Remdesivir, the life-saving antiviral drug. The BMC has appointed six civic officials as coordinators between oxygen suppliers and assistant municipal commissioners of the 24 civic wards and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The officials will be responsible for maintaining the existing oxygen supply and also ensuring it is used judiciously.

Chahal, according to the CMO statement, also added that the BMC has placed an order for 200,000 remdesivir injections, of which 25,000 have been received and the civic body is following up to procure the remaining drug at the earliest.

Thackeray on Friday also directed BMC to complete all the pre-monsoon work before May 31 and ensure that it does not get affected due to the rising Covid cases. BMC officials said that around 406 possible waterlogging places have been identified and the works have been commenced at these places. This year, 470 pumps will be hired to pump out water in the monsoon, said an official. He also instructed the health department that measures should be taken to control monsoon-related communicable diseases during the monsoon.