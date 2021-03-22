Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Law aspirants concerned over delay in admissions
Maharashtra Students Welfare Association (MSWA) has approached state minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant with its concerns about the academic calendar.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Law aspirants who are yet to be allocated a seat have expressed dissatisfaction with the admissions schedule recently released by the state common entrance test (CET) cell.

According to the schedule, admissions to first-year law colleges will end on April 9. Maharashtra Students Welfare Association (MSWA) has approached state minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant with its concerns about the academic calendar. “Most colleges, including law institutes, conduct their end-of-semester exams in April and May. However, first-year law students will have to follow a different academic schedule now because colleges will start lectures only in mid-April. When do they plan to hold exams then?” said Vaibhav Ekde, president of MSWA.

Admissions to most professional courses were delayed this year due to the lockdown and the ongoing case challenging the constitutionality of the quota for Marathas in jobs and academia. The first list of the three-year and five-year law courses had to be postponed after the CET cell received complaints that students had submitted false information at the time of registration.

A senior official from the state CET cell said, “We want to make sure that after all this time, no student is left without a seat so we will conduct admissions until all seats are filed up.”

