Maharashtra logs 84 new Covid-19 cases, down from 144 day before

Mumbai: The state on Monday recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The positivity rate recorded on Monday is 0.62% as 13,535 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The addition to the day’s tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday. Typically case tally is lower on Mondays due to the lesser number of tests done on weekends.

Mumbai logged 45 fresh cases and zero deaths, keeping the death toll unchanged at 19,562.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine at Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said that the mask mandate must be brought back and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We have to understand that the pandemic is still not over and this is aptly demonstrated by the surge in cases witnessed in the last few days in Maharashtra,” said Shaikh.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of cases in China, America and Europe. In India, Delhi and Haryana are witnessing a surge and Maharashtra will not be left behind,” warned Shaikh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild said that the situation is under control. “There is no need to bring the mask mandate. People should wear it only in crowded places and medical centres. There is bound to be some fluctuation in the number of infected patients but there is nothing to worry about,” said Dr Gilada.

Maharashtra’s total caseload has mounted to 78,76,925, of which 77,28,162 have recovered.

There were 13,535 tests done on Monday while the number of recoveries clocked at 71.

The state currently has 929 active cases, of which Mumbai tops with 532 patients, followed by Pune and Thane with 207 and 83 active cases, respectively.

The death toll has now reached 1,47,834 with Pune leading at 20,543 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,562 and Thane with 11,912.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}