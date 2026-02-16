Mumbai, Suraj Shrimant Bhujbal, a migrant from Maharashtra who died after fainting at TVK chief and Tamil actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem district last week, was an ardent fan of the filmstar and had gone to see him in person at the event, said his close friend on Monday. Maharashtra man who died at TVK rally in TN’s Salem was a big fan of actor Vijay: Friend

He was engaged in silver melting business and was the sole breadwinner of his family, said the friend.

Last rites of Bhujbal were performed on Sunday at his native village Natepute in Maharashtra's Solapur district, two days after he died after collapsing at the rally in Salem, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay addressed a gathering on Friday.

The 37-year-old moved from Maharashtra to the southern state 20 years ago and had been residing in Salem with his wife and two children 12-year-old daughter and son aged seven.

According to the Salem police, Bhujbal collapsed after complaining of chest pain, and was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"He was a diehard fan of Vijay and had gone to see his favourite actor in person. He had an entry pass, but while attending the rally he fainted and then died in hospital," his friend Mauli Kodankar, who also resides in Salem, told PTI over the phone.

Bhujbal was closely connected with his family in Solapur district.

"He was the sole breadwinner of the house and support system for the family. His elderly parents and an elder brother stay at his native village, where they have a small piece of land. However, farming was not yielding much and that's why Suraj used to send money to his parents every month to financially support them," said Kodankar.

Like Bhujbal, his friend had also moved to the southern state in search of livelihood.

"Suraj and I left our village in 2005 and since then we have stayed very close. As we were out of our home state, we used to be there for each other in case of any emergency," stated Kodankar, mourning the loss of his long-time friend.

He had many dreams for his family and children, but his sudden demise has shattered everything, Kodankar maintained, adding "all is gone just in a day."

"After the incident, district unit chief of the TVK party approached us and offered financial help to his family in Salem, promising to bear education expenses of both his children till Class 12 and arranging ambulance for transportation of his mortal remains to his native village," said Kodankar.

"The actor-led party's office-bearers in the district have helped the family. So, we don't have any complaint," he stated.

