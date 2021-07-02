Maharashtra may not table farm bill for approval in this monsoon session

The Maharashtra government may not table its proposed farm bill in the monsoon session of the state legislature for approval. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday hinted that the state’s proposed bill, intended to safeguard the interest of farmers, may not come up during the upcoming monsoon session. He said it should be brought up after deliberations with all stakeholders and making desired changes to protect farmers’ interest.

The statement assumes significance as many farmer outfits in the state have urged the government to bring the bill only after having consultations with them. Meanwhile, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray said the state will not go against farmers’ interest.

Following stern opposition to the three contentious farm laws passed by the Central government and ongoing protests by the agrarian community against their implementation, Maharashtra has prepared a draft for its own legislation and was supposed to table the same in the monsoon session.

However, farmer organisations requested the three-party ruling coalition to have a discussion on the proposed provisions before tabling it before the legislature. On Tuesday, a delegation led by former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti met the Pawar, Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar and put forth their request for consultations on proposed provisions. They feared that the state’s own version of the farm bill has provisions which may go against their interest, such as allowing farm lands to be leased to private companies. They also demanded to bring a resolution opposing the three controversial farm laws of the Centre.

“I am not sure if the farm bill can be brought in the two-day session. It is unlikely to come. It would be better if it is brought with desired changes after holding deliberations with all stakeholders,” Pawar told reporters.

The former Union agriculture minister was interacting with media persons after virtually inaugurating DY Patil Agriculture and Technical University, Talsande, at an event held in Mumbai on Thursday. The event was presided over by Dr DY Patil, former governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal.

The NCP chief said the state has formed a group of ministers to take a decision on this issue and the group has started a dialogue with all stakeholders over the provisions. Recently, revenue minister Balsaheb Thorat and agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse held a discussion with him on the issue. “They (ministers) were of the view that there are complaints from farmers over certain provisions of the three farm laws, hence before approving the Centre’s legislations in the state, we should keep aside the objectionable provisions and rectify them by holding deliberations with all people concerned,” he said.

There is also a view that if the state is making changes in the three farm legislations then there is no need to pass a resolution against the Central farm laws, the veteran leader further said.

“Let the Centre do whatever they want to, but the state government will not do anything which is against the interest of the farmers,” CM Thackeray said while addressing an event in the backdrop of Maharashtra Agriculture Day on July 1.

“We are of the opinion that if not minimum support price (MSP), farmers in Maharashtra should get special price for their produce,” he added.